Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Peter Obi Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Sacrifice, Hope

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to embrace the virtues of faith, sacrifice, unity and compassion as Muslims across the country and the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Obi made the call in a message shared on his X platform on Wednesday to commemorate the Islamic festival.

In his goodwill message, the former Anambra State governor congratulated the Muslim Ummah, describing Eid-el-Kabir as a sacred occasion that reflects obedience to God, love for humanity and commitment to the common good.

"I warmly felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, a sacred occasion that embodies the timeless virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience to God, compassion and love for humanity," he stated.

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Obi urged Nigerians to use the Sallah celebration as a period of prayer for unity and renewed hope, especially amid the nation's socio-economic and security challenges.

According to him, the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir underscore the importance of selflessness, tolerance and dedication to national progress.

"Nigeria is a nation of immense potential, currently weighed down by avoidable challenges, but the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir teaches us that after sacrifice comes fulfilment. We must never lose hope in the possibility of a functional, just and productive nation where no citizen is left behind," he added.

The former presidential candidate also called for prayers for security personnel on the frontlines, wisdom for political leaders and economic relief for Nigerians facing hardship.

He further urged citizens to recommit themselves to peace, mutual respect and unity across religious and regional lines.

Obi prayed that the celebration would bring joy to families, peace to communities and renewed hope to the country.