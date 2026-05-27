Liberia: 'Grand Gedeh Cannot Wait'

A major diaspora advocacy organization representing citizens of Grand Gedeh County has called on the Liberian government to urgently expedite the resumption of operations at the long-stalled Gedeh (Putu) Mountain Iron Ore Concession, warning that continued delays risk deepening economic hardship and undermining hopes for development in one of Liberia's resource-rich but historically marginalized counties.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, May 26, the Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans expressed both appreciation and concern over recent government actions surrounding the concession, describing the renewed effort to revive the project as a long-awaited opportunity for economic transformation while cautioning that unresolved legal and administrative obstacles could derail momentum.

"The reactivation of this project is critical to combating the chronic unemployment plaguing the County and providing the economic foundation needed to address long-standing infrastructural and community development needs," the organization declared.

The statement comes at a sensitive moment as the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai attempts to revive confidence in the country's mining sector, attract foreign direct investment, and stimulate economic growth amid rising public expectations for jobs and improved living conditions.

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The Putu Mountain iron ore concession, located in Grand Gedeh County, has long been viewed as one of the country's potentially strategic mining assets.

The concession sits within a mineral-rich region believed to contain significant iron ore deposits capable of contributing substantially to Liberia's export revenues, employment generation, and infrastructure development.

Yet despite its enormous economic potential, the project has remained dormant for years following operational setbacks, ownership disputes, financing challenges, and changing global commodity market conditions.

For residents of Grand Gedeh, the prolonged inactivity of the concession has become symbolic of a broader national pattern in which resource-rich communities continue to struggle with unemployment, weak infrastructure, poor road connectivity, limited healthcare services, inadequate educational facilities, and low economic opportunities despite the presence of valuable natural resources.

Many say frustration has steadily grown among citizens who believe the county has not adequately benefited from Liberia's extractive sector.

"Grand Gedeh has waited for years to see meaningful economic activity from Putu Mountain," a member of the group told the Daily Observer via telephone conversation. "For many residents, this is not simply about mining -- it is about survival, jobs, roads, and local development."

The renewed national focus on the Putu concession also reflects broader economic pressures confronting the Boakai administration.

Liberia continues to face high youth unemployment, rising living costs, weak industrial growth, limited domestic revenue generation, and mounting public expectations for economic improvement.

Against that backdrop, reviving major concessions like Putu Mountain has become increasingly important to the government's broader economic agenda.

The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans acknowledged what it described as the government's "renewed commitment" to reviving the project after years of stagnation.

However, the organization expressed concern over President Boakai's April 29, 2026 directive halting the process of transferring the concession agreement to a new owner.

According to the Alliance, the directive suggests that unresolved legal or administrative complications continue to threaten the project's future.

"The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans is concerned that these unexpected roadblocks threaten to, at best, slow down the momentum that has been generated during the past several months, and at worse derail the whole effort," the statement noted.

Political and economic observers say the situation underscores the complexity of concession management in Liberia, where disputes involving ownership rights, compliance obligations, community interests, and investor credibility have historically complicated natural resource projects.

Diaspora Group Calls for Unified County Engagement

One of the most significant aspects of the Alliance's statement was its appeal for unity among Grand Gedeh stakeholders during ongoing discussions surrounding the concession.

The organization called on civil society groups, youth organizations, traditional leaders, community groups, county officials, and political leaders to "speak with one unified voice" regarding the future of the concession.

The Alliance further urged Grand Gedeh's legislative and administrative leadership to provide stronger coordination and strategic engagement to ensure the county's interests are protected during negotiations.

Many say the call reflects growing recognition that fragmented local advocacy can weaken counties' bargaining power during major investment negotiations.

"In many concession discussions across Liberia, local divisions have often undermined community interests," one civil society advocate noted. "Unified engagement increases accountability and strengthens negotiating leverage."

The Alliance appears particularly concerned that without coordinated local involvement, critical issues such as employment quotas, community development agreements, environmental protections, infrastructure commitments, and revenue-sharing arrangements could be inadequately addressed.

At the center of the Putu Mountain debate is the issue of unemployment.

Grand Gedeh County, like much of Liberia, faces significant youth unemployment and underemployment challenges.

Many young people in southeastern Liberia continue to migrate toward Monrovia or other urban centers in search of opportunities due to limited local economic activity.

The Global Alliance emphasized that the concession's reactivation could help reverse that trend by generating employment and stimulating local economic growth.

Mining projects of Putu Mountain's scale typically create direct jobs, transportation opportunities, local business activity, construction work, hospitality growth, and secondary service industries.

Observers say successful resumption of operations could also support broader regional development through road rehabilitation, electricity expansion, telecommunications upgrades, and increased government revenues.

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However, analysts caution that public expectations must be managed carefully.

Liberia's past concession experiences have shown that large-scale investment projects do not automatically translate into widespread prosperity without effective governance and oversight.

For many observers, the unfolding Putu Mountain discussions represent more than a mining issue.

They reflect broader national questions about equitable development, resource governance, decentralization, local empowerment, and whether Liberia's natural wealth can finally translate into tangible improvements for ordinary citizens.

The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans, one of the county's leading diaspora advocacy organizations, says the moment requires urgency, coordination, and accountability.

"Time is of the essence," the organization warned. "Further delays will not serve the interest of the Country in general and the citizens of Grand Gedeh County in particular."

As the government works to resolve the remaining legal and administrative hurdles, expectations across Grand Gedeh continue to rise.

For many residents, the future of Putu Mountain is no longer simply about iron ore buried beneath the soil.

It is about whether long-promised development, jobs, and economic opportunity will finally reach a county that has waited for decades to benefit from its own natural wealth.