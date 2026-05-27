Liberia: Grandmother Sentenced to Life, 30-Year Sentence for Young Motorcyclist

The Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, handed down life imprisonment to 56-year-old Mary Giah for the brutal killing of her three grandchildren, in a case that has shocked the county and drawn widespread public attention.

The court also sentenced 19-year-old Lee Menyean, described as a notorious motorcyclist, to 30 years' imprisonment for a separate violent attack involving a passenger in the Ganta area.

The courtroom proceedings attracted hundreds of residents, resulting in an overcrowded court environment as citizens gathered to witness the rulings in two high-profile criminal cases.

Woman Sentenced for Killing Three Grandchildren

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Mary Giah was convicted for the February 22, 2026 killing of her three grandchildren while they were reportedly in bed with her. She later fled the scene but was arrested following a nearly 12-hour manhunt.

The victims--Mewaseh Giah, 6; Marvelous Zainsaye, 4; and Alvina Tokpah, 2--were reportedly the only children of Giah's daughter, making the incident even more devastating for the family.

Court records show that the case opened on May 18, 2026, when Giah initially pleaded guilty after the charges were read in open court. However, presiding Judge Serena F. Garlawolu set aside the guilty plea and entered a "not guilty" plea on her behalf, ordering the prosecution to prove its case in line with Liberian law governing capital offenses.

The court relied on provisions under Title 2, Chapter 16 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which allows judges to reject a guilty plea where voluntariness or understanding is in question, particularly in serious criminal matters.

Following this, the prosecution presented witnesses, including the father of the deceased children and a Crime Services Department (CSD) officer of the Liberia National Police.

After hearing testimony, Giah again entered a guilty plea during the proceedings. On May 20, 2026, both prosecution and defense made arguments, with the County Attorney John Miah requesting a life sentence, describing the offense as extremely gruesome. The defense did not present strong opposition, leaving the court to reserve final judgment.

In its ruling on May 26, the court sentenced Giah to life imprisonment.

Youth Sentenced for Violent Attack on Motorcyclist

In a separate case, the court sentenced 19-year-old Lee Menyean to 30 years imprisonment for a violent assault on a motorcyclist.

According to court testimony, Menyean hired a motorcyclist to transport him near the Ganta Checkpoint, allegedly under the pretext of carrying a cassava bag. Upon reaching the location, he reportedly attacked the rider with a cutlass, inflicting severe injuries to the victim's head and hands.

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The victim told the court that he was rescued after community members responded to his cries for help and apprehended the attacker at the scene.

During the trial, Menyean initially pleaded guilty, but the court also set aside the plea and entered a not guilty plea, requiring the prosecution to present evidence. After witness testimonies were introduced, Menyean again pleaded guilty but reportedly showed no remorse when given the opportunity to speak.

Following final arguments, the court sentenced him to 30 years imprisonment.

Transfer to National Correctional Facility

Both convicts--Mary Giah and Lee Menyean--are expected to be transferred to the Zwedru Correctional Palace in Grand Gedeh County, where they will serve their respective sentences.

The dual rulings mark one of the most significant criminal justice moments in Nimba County in recent times, drawing intense public interest and underscoring ongoing judicial efforts to handle violent crime cases under strict legal procedures.