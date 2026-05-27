Burkina Faso: No Evidence Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré Accused Kenyan and French Presidents of Plotting to Assassinate Him

No evidence Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré accused Kenyan and French presidents of plotting to assassinate him

IN SHORT: A graphic that appears to quote Burkina Faso military leader Ibrahim Traoré as accusing Kenyan president William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of plotting his assassination is doing the rounds on Facebook. However, it is fabricated.

Burkina Faso military leader Ibrahim Traoré has accused Kenyan president William Ruto and France's Emmanuel Macron of plotting his assassination, according to a graphic going viral on social media.

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"William Ruto is being used by the French to plot my death, just like they did to Thomas Sankara. I am trying to save Africa, but he is busy dining with our enemies. Kenyans should reject Ruto," the graphic reads.

The graphic emerged during the Africa Forward Summit that was held on 11 and 12 May 2026. The summit brought together thousands of delegates in Nairobi, ostensibly to reinvent the relationship between France and Africa.

Traoré seized power in 2022 through a coup and quickly became an internet sensation. On social media, he is portrayed by some as a symbol of anti-imperialism, representing a new era of African leadership, but he has also faced accusations of authoritarianism and limiting free speech.

After taking power, Traoré's administration rejected France as a strategic partner in favour of Russia.

Thomas Sankara was Burkina Faso's revolutionary president, assassinated in October 1987 during a coup.

The graphic quoting Traoré has been posted widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fake quote

The allegations are serious and would have been covered by trusted news sources locally and internationally, given Traoré's growing reputation on the continent. However, Africa Check found no such reports from any credible news outlets.

Most African countries seek to foster good relationships with each other on issues such as trade and security. We would expect any major disagreement between two countries to be resolved through private diplomatic channels. It is unlikely that Traoré would opt for a public spat.

Kenya and Burkina Faso have enjoyed a relatively warm diplomatic relationship. In May 2025, Ruto acknowledged a message of goodwill from Traoré. No credible reports of a fallout in May 2026 could be found.

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The quote is fake and was likely invented to provoke reactions on social media during and after the summit in Nairobi.