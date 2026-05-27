Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - CDS Urges Unity, Salutes Troops' Sacrifices

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to continue to embrace sacrifice, unity and patriotism as the world marks the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Oluyede, in a goodwill message, felicitated personnel of the armed forces, their families and all Nigerians, describing the festival as a reminder of faith, obedience and selfless service.

He said the values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim emphasised love of country, mutual sacrifice and commitment to national peace and stability.

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The CDS paid tribute to troops deployed across various theatres of operation, commending their courage and dedication to safeguarding the nation.

"We remember with pride our gallant troops who continue to make enormous sacrifices to ensure a peaceful and secure Nigeria," he said.

He also appreciated the support of security and intelligence agencies, noting that sustained collaboration remained key to addressing Nigeria's security challenges.

Oluyede reassured Nigerians of the Armed Forces' commitment to restoring peace and security through a whole-of-government approach.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support of the military while praying for national unity, prosperity and enduring peace.

The CDS urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Armed Forces with prayers and cooperation, wishing all citizens a peaceful and blessed Eid-el-Kabir celebration. (NAN)