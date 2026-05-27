Nigeria: Eid-El-Adha - FG Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Sacrifice, Pray for Nation

The Federal Government has felicitated with Muslim faithful across Nigeria and the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, urging citizens to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, compassion, unity, and national solidarity as the country continues its march toward peace and prosperity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government described Eid al-Adha as a sacred season that reflects the timeless example of faith, obedience, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The minister called on Nigerians to use the occasion to deepen national unity and strengthen peaceful coexistence across ethnic, religious, and political lines.

"Eid al-Adha is a season that calls for reflection, unity, tolerance, and renewed commitment to the values that bind us together as one nation," Idris stated.

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He urged citizens to continue praying for the peace, stability, and progress of Nigeria, while reaffirming the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the Tinubu administration remains focused on building "a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria for all Nigerians."

The minister also appealed to Nigerians to remember the less privileged during the celebration by extending acts of kindness, love, and support to vulnerable members of society.

"I encourage Nigerians to use this period to extend love and support to the less privileged, promote peaceful coexistence, and strengthen the spirit of national unity," he said.

Idris expressed optimism that the blessings of Eid would usher peace, joy, and prosperity into homes across the country, while praying that Allah accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the faithful.

The statement comes as millions of Muslims across Nigeria prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, marked by prayers, charity, and acts of sacrifice.