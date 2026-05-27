Cameroon Envoy Calls for Unity, Stronger Liberia Relations

The Embassy of Cameroon in Liberia has celebrated Cameroon's 54th National Day in Monrovia with strong calls for unity, African solidarity, and deeper bilateral cooperation between Liberia and Cameroon in areas including trade, diplomacy, security, education, and regional integration.

The event, held on May 20, 2026, at Sinkor Palace in Monrovia, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior Liberian government officials, members of the Cameroonian community, and invited guests in what officials described as a reaffirmation of friendship and cooperation between the two African nations.

This year's celebration was held under the theme: "National Unity: Backbone of Cameroon's Defence System and Bedrock of its Development."

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Cameroon's Ambassador to Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, Beng'yela Augustine Gang, described the occasion as more than a patriotic observance, saying it represented Cameroon's continued commitment to peace, unity, and collective African progress.

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According to Ambassador Gang, Cameroon's National Day remains an important reminder of the values of patriotism, harmony, and solidarity required to build stable and prosperous societies.

"For all Cameroonians gathered here in Monrovia, the same ideals of unity and mutual love invite us," Ambassador Gang declared. "National unity remains our rallying point and the catalyst for inclusive social, cultural, and economic progress."

The ambassador emphasized that relations between Liberia and Cameroon continue to grow in what he described as "an excellent spirit of fraternity and reciprocal respect," noting that both countries have maintained decades of diplomatic cooperation through African and international institutions.

He praised Liberia for supporting Cameroon during the election of Cameroonian diplomat Philemon Yang as President of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and also commended Liberia's current service on the United Nations Security Council.

Ambassador Gang further noted that Liberia and Cameroon share a common position regarding reform of global governance institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, where African countries continue advocating for stronger representation.

Referring to previous statements by Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Cameroonian President Paul Biya, the envoy stressed that both leaders are aligned in promoting African interests on the international stage.

"So, two leaders, one voice," Ambassador Gang stated, adding that both countries remain committed to peace, economic modernization, and improving opportunities for Africa's youth population.

The ambassador also highlighted opportunities for economic cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that African nations are increasingly working toward fair participation in global trade and investment systems.

As part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, Ambassador Gang disclosed that Cameroon has submitted proposals to the Liberian government for a revised General Cooperation Agreement and a new political consultation mechanism intended to modernize bilateral agreements signed between the two countries in the 1960s.

He called for stronger cooperation in agriculture, defense, diplomacy, transport, mining, trade, education, and technological innovation.

The Cameroonian diplomat also invited Liberia and other Mano River Union countries to participate in the upcoming "Global Forum on Innovation, Technology and Sustainable Development," which is scheduled to take place in Ebolowa, Cameroon, in June 2026.

Beyond diplomacy and economics, the celebration also focused on cultural exchange and people-to-people relations between Liberia and Cameroon.

Ambassador Gang praised the hospitality Liberians continue to show Cameroonians residing in the country and encouraged members of the Cameroonian community to remain law-abiding and respectful of Liberian customs and traditions.

He also highlighted Cameroon's achievements in sports and culture, referencing internationally recognized mixed martial arts champion Francis Ngannou and the country's rich football history.

Representing the Government of Liberia, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ethel Davis congratulated the government and people of Cameroon on the occasion and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

She described Cameroon as "a pillar of Central Africa and a respected voice of conscience on the continent," while acknowledging the historical relationship between the two countries dating back to Africa's liberation struggles and the formation of continental institutions.

"Liberia and Cameroon have stood together as partners for peace and solidarity," Minister Davis stated.

According to her, Cameroon's National Day represents not only a celebration for Cameroonians but also a reflection of Africa's broader aspirations for unity, dialogue, development, and self-determination.

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She said the occasion symbolizes the transformation of African societies through resilience, education, cooperation, and peaceful development rather than division and conflict.

Minister Davis also expressed Liberia's support for expanding cooperation between Monrovia and Yaoundé in areas including maritime security, youth exchange programs, trade, and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

She described relations between Liberia and Cameroon as one grounded in shared aspirations for prosperity and continental advancement.

"Together, Liberia and Cameroon symbolize a collective hope for unity, liberty, and prosperity across the African continent," she said.

Cameroon's National Day, observed annually on May 20, commemorates the country's national unity and remains one of the most significant patriotic celebrations for Cameroonians worldwide.

For both Liberians and Cameroonians attending this year's celebration in Monrovia, the event served not only as a diplomatic gathering, but also as a renewed declaration of African solidarity, friendship, and a shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development across the continent.