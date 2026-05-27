Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf Dedicates 49th Keep Reading Room

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated the 49th reading room established by the Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP Liberia) and donated 17 laptops to support digital literacy training in Teh District, Bomi County.

The dedication ceremony, held at Julijuah Public School and Deadileh Public School, marked another milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen literacy and technology education for children across Liberia. The initiative was implemented in partnership with the.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sirleaf emphasized education as a cornerstone of national development, describing the establishment of 49 reading rooms across the country as a significant contribution to Liberia's future.

"Education is fundamental for anything we can do," she said. "No matter what you want to achieve, if you don't have an educated citizenry, you will never reach your goals. We have to pay more attention to education."

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She acknowledged ongoing challenges in Liberia's education sector, including inadequate classroom infrastructure, shortages of trained teachers, and limited opportunities for graduates. She noted that many university graduates remain unemployed and could be engaged to strengthen the national education system.

The former President also underscored the growing importance of technology in learning, explaining that the donated laptops would expand students' access to digital education beyond traditional classroom materials.

"These children will now be introduced to technology," she said. "They will be able to go beyond just reading books and access educational programs online."

Sirleaf further called on community leaders, parents, and school authorities to take responsibility for safeguarding the new facilities, stressing the importance of maintenance and protection.

"It is your responsibility to make sure this place is kept clean and protected," she said. "The books, chairs, and everything here should be preserved for the benefit of the children."

Meanwhile, KEEP Liberia Executive Director Brenda Brewer Moore described the event as a major milestone in the organization's literacy journey, recalling that KEEP began in 2016 in response to learning disruptions caused by the Ebola crisis.

"When Ebola hit in 2014, we started a study program across Liberia to keep children academically engaged," Moore said. "One of the biggest problems we observed was that many children struggled to read. After Ebola, we decided to focus on literacy as a way to help solve that problem."

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She explained that the first KEEP reading room was established on Duport Road in July 2016, and the initiative has since expanded to 49 reading rooms nationwide.

"Forty-nine reading rooms later, we are here in your hometown to continue this mission," she said, while expressing appreciation to Sirleaf and the EJS Center for their continued support.

Moore also confirmed the donation of more than 40 chairs to support the schools, adding that the initiative is designed to strengthen both literacy and digital learning environments.

The ceremony was attended by the County Education Officer, school administrators, town chiefs, parents, and students, who all commended KEEP Liberia and the EJS Center for their investment in education in Bomi County.

Officials noted that the new reading room, laptops, and learning materials are expected to significantly improve reading culture and computer literacy among students in the district.

KEEP Liberia, in partnership with the EJS Center, currently runs a 10-month weekly computer literacy program for school-going children and conducts regular reading sessions at Julijuah and Deadileh Public Schools.

The organization's Promoting Literacy Pillar has so far established 49 reading rooms across 14 counties, distributed thousands of books, and provided digital literacy training for both students and teachers nationwide, with the aim of building safe and sustained learning environments that promote a strong culture of reading.