Nigeria: FCT Partners Vando to Guide Secondary School Leavers On Career Path

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Education Board has begun a partnership with Values And Opportunities (VANDO) Global Limited Purpose to Career (P2C) Programme to equip young secondary school leavers with the right career tools.

The Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB), Fatima Baba, who spoke at the P2P programme organised by VANDO Global Limited in Abuja, said that in an era where unemployment has become a huge challenge, P2C will equip young Nigerians with knowledge on career path.

Represented by the Director, Guidance and Counselling Division, State Education Board (SEB), Blessing Akachukwu, she said, "In an era where youth unemployment remains a critical national challenge, Purpose to Career will equip young Nigerians with the self-knowledge and career tools that formal schooling alone does not provide, making it a natural and strategic extension of the Board's existing educational mission. "

"We are grateful to VANDO Global Limited for bringing this programme to us with rigour, care, and a genuine commitment to our students' well-being. We are grateful to the Maxwell Leadership Team for their partnership."

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The Managing Director, VANDO Global Limited Ogomegbunam Anagwu, who organised the Purpose to Career (P2C) Programme explained: "Nigeria is one of the most exciting youth-powered nations in the world. With a median age of 18 years and over 60% of population under 25, we hold an extraordinary demographic advantage. The question before us is not whether our young people have potential.

"You cannot change a young person, or you cannot change what a young person becomes until you change what a young person knows about themselves.

"Therefore, we offer a structured, evidence-based system of self-discovery and career intelligence designed to take a young person from curiosity about who they are to complete clarity about what they are built for and how to pursue it."

She added that "students are expected to demonstrate self-awareness, career curiosity, and personal commitment with their 30-day action plan, which you will create today."

The Director/Principal, Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, Josephine Ugwu, in her welcome address expressed optimism that programme would be of immense benefit "because this programme is from purpose to career."

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"We have a purpose for which God has sent us to the world. And so, discover this purpose through a structured programme and discover who you are.

"f you don't know who you are, why you are here, or where you're going, you will live a very careless and uneventful life," she enthused.

One of the participants, a Senior Secondary School 2 student, GSS Wuse, Haajarah Musa who shared her experience said, " I really learnt a lot of things about the purpose-to-career on how I will discover my career and how to get to where I want to be from where I am, in order to achieve my goals in life."