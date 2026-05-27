Nigeria: ADC Postpones Presidential Primary Results Collation

27 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has postponed the collation of its presidential primary election results.

Announcing the postponement in the late hours of Tuesday, Chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike, said the decision was to allow party members who are Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Kabir.

Emenike said collation for the remaining states would commence at 8 p.m. today, explaining that some returning officers had flight challenges getting to Abuja.

"We are postponing the collation to allow our brothers and sisters celebrating Sallah to participate in the religious activity and to enable returning officers who had flight challenges to arrive in Abuja later today," Emenike stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results from 24 states and the FCT had already been announced by various state returning officers, with 12 states remaining before the postponement.

The states announced include Borno, Kebbi, Anambra, Abia, Ekiti, Ondo, Gombe, Oyo, Imo, Yobe, Nasarawa, Enugu, Benue, Osun, Adamawa and Kogi states.

Others are Kano, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara and the FCT. (NAN)

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