Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Tight Security in Jos As Muslims Celebrate

Security was beefed up across major prayer grounds and mosques in Jos metropolis on Wednesday as Muslim faithful in Plateau State celebrated the Eid al-Adha festival.

Our correspondent, who monitored activities at the Eid ground in Tudun Wada, near the Secretariat Junction, observed a heavy presence of security operatives stationed around the area to maintain law and order during the prayers.

A worshipper, Mohammed El Cash, commended the peaceful atmosphere and the security arrangements put in place by security agencies.

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Similar security presence was also observed at the Dogon Karfe Mosque, where another worshipper, Jelili Kilamani Tijami, praised security personnel for ensuring a hitch-free celebration.

At the Fibre Mosque in the Old Airport area of Jos, worshippers were also seen carrying out their religious activities peacefully under the watch of security operatives deployed to the area.

The tight security followed earlier measures announced by the Plateau State Police Command ahead of the Sallah and Children's Day celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, said the command had rejigged its security architecture to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state.

The command also announced a temporary ban on the operation of commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke-Napep, within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis on May 27 and 28, 2026.

According to the police, the restriction was aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining order and preventing criminal elements from taking advantage of the festive period to cause unrest.

The commissioner of police assured residents that adequate deployments had been made to flashpoints and worship centres across the metropolis to guarantee the safety of Muslim faithful during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged residents to continue to promote peace, unity and harmonious coexistence.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a season that reflects the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, love and total submission to the will of Allah.

He further urged residents to celebrate responsibly and sustain efforts towards unity, security and prosperity in the state and the country at large.

In a related development, the APC Senatorial Flag Bearer for Plateau Central, race Chief Hon. David Barji, has extended warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Plateau Central, Plateau State, Nigeria, and across the globe as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir 2026.

Chief Barji described the sallah as one of the most important season in the Islamic faith, symbolising faith in God, obedience, sacrifice, humility, and devotion to divine principles. According to him, Eid-el-Kabir serves as a reminder of the values that bind humanity together and inspire peaceful coexistence in society.

He stated that the significance of the celebration goes beyond festivity, noting that its lessons of tolerance, kindness, generosity, and selflessness are essential for building a more united and progressive Plateau State and Nigeria at large. He encouraged citizens to continue promoting love, understanding, and mutual respect among people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

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The Plateau Central APC senatorial flag bearer reaffirmed his dedication to fostering religious harmony, fairness, inclusiveness, and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations. He maintained that leadership must be centred on justice, people-oriented policies, and the collective progress of society if allowed to represent Plateau Central in the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Chief Barji also called on Muslim faithful to use the Eid celebration as a moment of prayer for lasting peace, security, stability, and development across Plateau Central and the nation.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to remember the less privileged, widows, orphans, and vulnerable persons during the celebration, emphasising that the true spirit of Eid-el-Kabir is expressed through compassion, sacrifice, generosity, and care for humanity.