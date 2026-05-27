Nigeria: We're Committed to Combating Maritime Crimes - Navy

--The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Idi Abbas has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to combating maritime crime in Nigeria's territorial waters.

Abbas stated this during the inauguration of key infrastructure projects at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Jubilee in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

Abbas, represented by Rear Adm. Chidozie Okehie, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, said the Nigerian Navy has continued to play a significant role in ensuring security within the Gulf of Guinea through various operations and maritime security initiatives.

"We are to get a more efficient, more optimised Nigerian Navy to ensure that maritime security is improved in Nigeria and economic prosperity.

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"The Nigerian Navy is currently celebrating 70 years of dedicated service, sacrifice, and commitment towards safeguarding Nigeria's territorial waters and protecting critical national assets," Abbas said.

Abbas said the key infrastructure projects at NNS Jubilee were aimed at improving the living and working conditions of personnel.

He added that the project's inauguration was part of activities lined up to commemorate the 70th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy.

He said the projects also form part of ongoing efforts by the Naval Headquarters to improve welfare standards across units and formations.

The CNS said the personnel welfare remained a top priority of his administration, noting that adequate accommodation and conducive working environments were essential factors in maintaining high morale, discipline, and operational readiness among officers and ratings.

He added that the inauguration of the accommodation facility and other remodelled projects at NNS Jubilee would help reduce accommodation challenges within the Base while enhancing the comfort and efficiency of personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Abbas commended the Commander NNS Jubilee, Commodore Mohammed Manga, and personnel for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment towards ensuring the successful execution of the projects.

He urged personnel to make proper use of the facilities and maintain them responsibly.

Our Correspondent reports that the projects inaugurated were a newly constructed 2 by 2 Senior Rates Accommodation, remodelled NNS Jubilee Galley and NNS Jubilee Ship's bell.