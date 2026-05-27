Nigeria: AGM - Champion Breweries Reaffirms Growth Momentum After Strong Q1 Performance

27 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Champion Breweries Plc has held its landmark 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders commended the Board and Management for delivering strong financial growth, improved profitability, successful capital market execution, and strategic expansion initiatives positioning the Company for long-term value creation.

During the meeting, shareholders reviewed the company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, alongside updates on its strong first quarter 2026 performance and growth outlook. Shareholders also approved a dividend payment of 7 Kobo per share for the year under review, reflecting the Company's improved earnings performance and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Speaking, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob, described the year under review as a defining phase in the Company's evolution, noting that Champion Breweries Plc has successfully transitioned from recovery into a stronger growth phase driven by improved profitability, disciplined operations, strategic capital raising, and expansion initiatives.

"The year under review represents a defining phase in the Company's evolution, one in which Champion Breweries Plc transitioned from a position of recovery to one of measurable growth, strengthened profitability, and strategic repositioning," he said.

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For the 2025 financial year, the company recorded a 43 per cent increase in revenue to N29.80 billion, while Profit After Tax rose by 119 percent to N1.79 billion, reflecting the success of its margin-led growth strategy.

Shareholders also received updates on the Company's strategic expansion initiatives, including the acquisition of a controlling interest in the Bullet brand portfolio, described by the Board as a transformational step towards revenue diversification and expansion into higher-growth beverage categories.

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