Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Sacrifice Must Not Be Left for Ordinary Nigerians Alone - Can Tells Leaders

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday told political, business and religious leaders that sacrifice 'must not remain a burden carried only by ordinary citizens', warning that worsening hardship, insecurity and public frustration were pushing many Nigerians to the edge.

The umbrella Christian body said Eid-el-Kabir should be more than a religious celebration, describing the season as a moment for national reflection and moral responsibility at a time when millions of Nigerians were struggling with rising living costs, fear and uncertainty about the future.

The position was contained in an Eid al-Kabir message signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

CAN said, "The deeper meaning of Eid-el-Kabir becomes even more significant at a moment like this.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Sacrifice must not remain a burden carried only by ordinary citizens. Leadership must also reflect sacrifice through honesty, restraint, compassion, accountability and a visible commitment to the wellbeing of the people."

The association said the reality facing many Nigerians could no longer be measured only through economic figures or official statements but through the daily struggles playing out in homes and communities across the country.

Families, it said, were struggling to keep food on the table as rising living costs tightened pressure on households. Farmers increasingly feared returning to their lands because of insecurity, while small businesses continued to buckle under economic strain. Many young Nigerians, CAN added, were also looking to the future with growing uncertainty.

Describing the situation as a test of leadership, CAN urged those in positions of authority to rise above indifference, blame-shifting and narrow interests, and instead focus on restoring public confidence and easing the hardship confronting millions of citizens.

"This is a time for leaders across government, politics, business, security institutions and religious organisations to rise above indifference, blame-shifting and narrow interests," the Christian body said.

CAN also warned that public trust could not be rebuilt through speeches alone.

It said, "Nigerians need hope they can genuinely see and feel, not promises they no longer trust.

"Citizens want leadership that listens, leadership that acts and leadership that is willing to share in the sacrifices ordinary people make every day."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association further cautioned Nigerians against allowing economic hardship and frustration to inflame ethnic, religious or regional tensions.

"Hunger does not ask for tribe or religion. Poverty does not discriminate. Insecurity threatens everyone," CAN said, warning that division would only deepen the country's wounds at a difficult time.

Archbishop Okoh also called on religious leaders across faiths to continue promoting peace, moderation and reconciliation amid growing anger and frustration in many communities.

He urged privileged Nigerians, corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to remember poor and vulnerable citizens during the Eid-el-Kabir season, including widows, orphans, displaced persons and struggling families.

"The spirit of sacrifice becomes truly meaningful when it helps restore dignity, hope and relief to others," the association added.

CAN expressed hope that Nigeria could still rise above fear, division and hardship if both leaders and citizens embraced the values of sacrifice, justice, compassion and shared humanity represented by the season.

It also prayed for peace, healing and renewal across the country, wisdom for leaders, protection for vulnerable communities, and renewed hope for young Nigerians seeking a better future.