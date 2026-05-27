Nigeria: Roberts, Davies Return From Injury for Wales

Captain Ben Davies has returned from a serious ankle injury to be included in Wales' squad for friendly matches against Ghana and Romania, while Connor Roberts could make his first competitive appearance for a year.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davies, who turned 33 last month, has not played since sustaining the injury, which required surgery, while playing for his club in January.

Burnley right-back Roberts has been absent since injuring himself during Wales' World Cup qualifying defeat by Belgium in June 2025.

The 30-year-old was forced off with a groin injury in Brussels, before damaging his Achilles after returning to Burnley, ruling him out of the entire 2025-26 season.

Having featured for the Clarets' Under-21s earlier this month, Roberts returned to the first-team matchday squad for the first time this campaign on Sunday as he was an unused substitute for the Premier League draw with fellow relegated side Wolves.

There is also a return from injury for centre-back Chris Mepham, but midfielders Jordan James and Rubin Colwill as well as forwards Liam Cullen and Mark Harris miss out with minor injuries.

Wales host Ghana, one of England's World Cup group opponents, at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 2 June, before facing Romania in Bucharest the following Saturday.