Nigeria: Unity Cup - Uzoho Rallies Super Eagles, Welcomes Goalkeeping Competition

Stand-in captain and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has called for patience and continued support from Nigerian fans, acknowledging the pressure that comes with representing the national team while insisting the squad remains united and determined to improve.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Unity Cup, Uzoho admitted that wearing the colours of Nigeria carries enormous expectations but stressed that resilience and collective support are essential as the team continues to develop.

"Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure. There are ups and downs, but bear with it," Uzoho said.

The experienced shot-stopper highlighted the strong bond within the Super Eagles camp, noting that newly invited players have settled in well and been embraced by their teammates.

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Among the fresh faces is Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, whose arrival Uzoho believes has added quality and depth to the goalkeeping unit.

"I talk a lot with the other players, Arthur and the rest. They have been welcomed warmly into the team," he added.

Uzoho described the growing competition among the goalkeepers as healthy and beneficial, insisting that rivalry for places should be viewed as a positive development capable of raising standards within the squad.

According to him, increased competition can only strengthen the Super Eagles as they prepare for upcoming assignments.

The goalkeeper, who has experienced both success and criticism during his time with the national team, expressed confidence that his experience would continue to benefit the squad both on and off the pitch.

He stressed that navigating the highs and lows of international football has equipped him with valuable lessons that can help guide younger players and reinforce team spirit.

Looking ahead to the anticipated clash against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Uzoho maintained that the Super Eagles remain confident and unfazed, despite recent meetings between the two sides.

"We may not have beaten Zimbabwe in the last two games, but we are Nigeria. We are never intimidated by any team," he said.

"We understand what this means and we will give our all when we meet."

While reaffirming the team's respect for every opponent, Uzoho emphasised that the Super Eagles approach every fixture with a winning mentality.

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He reiterated that the team's primary objective remains securing victory and delivering performances that make Nigerians proud as preparations continue for the Unity Cup and future international engagements.