Zimbabwe/Nigeria: Unity Cup - Uzoho to Captain Super Eagles Against Zimbabwe

Francis Uzoho is set to lead the Super Eagles out as captain for tonight's highly anticipated Unity Cup semi-final clash against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper takes the armband as the most senior and experienced player currently available in the Nigerian international camp.

Uzoho's ascension to the captaincy comes as a direct result of several high-profile absences within the squad. Regular skipper Wilfred Ndidi was blocked from joining the tournament due to administrative reasons, while seasoned winger Moses Simon was similarly ruled out. Recognising his leadership status, head coach Éric Chelle selected Uzoho to accompany him for Monday's official pre-match press conference, where the shot-stopper spoke passionately about the honor of leading his nation.

At 27 years of age, Uzoho boasts 37 senior caps for Nigeria, making him a steadying presence in a squad that features a blend of experimental youth and fringe players looking to impress. The technical crew will be watching his performance closely, particularly with fresh competition waiting in the wings.

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Wrexham's newly eligible keeper Arthur Okonkwo and Ikorodu City's rising star Michael Atata are both in camp and pushing hard for game time, meaning Uzoho will need a commanding display to cement his number-one status.

Coach Chelle has used the Unity Cup tournament to evaluate tactical variations and build squad depth ahead of upcoming competitive qualifiers. Facing a physical and highly motivated Zimbabwe side will provide an excellent litmus test for this reshuffled Nigerian XI.

The crunch regional encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm local Nigerian time, with the winners booking a spot in the tournament's grand final later this week.