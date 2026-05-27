Nigeria: Evra Urges Manchester United to Sign 'Game-Changer' Osimhen

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has voiced his strong desire for the club to acquire Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, labelling the Galatasaray loanee as the "perfect" addition to Erik ten Hag's squad for the upcoming season.

Currently playing for Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray, Osimhen, who is on loan from Napoli, is widely regarded as one of Europe's most formidable forwards.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international has previously been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, while Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on the prolific striker.

When asked by GOAL which player he would like to see United sign in the next transfer window, Evra responded without hesitation: "Osimhen. I have great respect for Galatasaray, the affection they have for him, and the calibre of player he is."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Known for his passionate analysis, the Frenchman emphasised the urgent need for United to secure a "proper striker." While acknowledging the existing forwards at the club, he highlighted that greater depth is essential for competing on multiple fronts. "In the past, we had four exceptional strikers, and if you want to be competitive in every competition, you need more options," Evra explained.

Although he noted that defensive reinforcements--particularly at left-back and right-back--are also necessary, especially with the anticipated departure of Casemiro, Evra made his priorities clear: "If I have to name one player, it's Osimhen because I know he can make the difference."