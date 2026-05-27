Nigeria: Durosinmi Thrilled By First Super Eagles Call-Up

Pisa striker Rafiu Durosinmi is still basking in the glow of his first-ever invitation to Nigeria's senior national team, the Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old forward, who currently plies his trade in Italy's Serie A with Pisa, has been included in Nigeria's 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 Unity Cup, a four-nation tournament set to take place in London.

For Durosinmi, the call-up represents the culmination of years of hard work and ambition. In an emotional interview with Super Eagles media, the former Viktoria Plzen man described the moment he learned of his selection as both humbling and exhilarating.

"It's a great honour, especially considering the enormous pool of talented players we have in Nigeria and across the world," Durosinmi said.

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"As soon as I got the news, I messaged my family and my agent. They were all overjoyed. Their happiness means everything to me."

The young striker confessed that representing Nigeria has long been a childhood dream. "Putting on that green-and-white jersey is something I've imagined since I was a boy. It's like watching a dream finally come to pass. You dream about playing for your country, and now the chance is real."

Durosinmi is now in line to make his competitive debut for the three-time African champions when Nigeria face Zimbabwe's Warriors on Tuesday night. Despite being a newcomer, the 23-year-old has set his sights high, vowing to leave a lasting legacy.

"I want to finish my career as a legend," he declared boldly. "I want to be remembered as someone who gave his absolute best every time he stepped onto the pitch for the Super Eagles. When people talk about Durosinmi, I want them to say, 'He was one of the best.' That's how I plan to shape my journey."

While many young footballers obsess over European club football, Durosinmi admits he isn't an avid viewer of the sport. However, since his call-up, he has been closely studying several senior Super Eagles forwards who he now considers role models.

"I'm not really someone who watches football all the time, but now that I'm part of this team, I've been paying close attention," he explained. "Victor Osimhen is someone I've watched a lot. I also study Paul Onuachu, both for his club and the national team. And Akor Adams is doing great things as well. They are excellent examples for me to learn from."