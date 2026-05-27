Gambia: Rural Women Trained in Improved Fish Processing Technique

Seventy-five rural women fish processors have completed a three-week training on the FAO-Thiaroye Fish Processing Technique, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving product quality.

The training ran from 27 April to 15 May 2026 under the Climate Resilience Fishery Initiative for Livelihood Improvement (PROREFISH), funded by the Green Climate Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries.

Participants came from Kiang Kemoto and Tendaba and the Barra community. The program focused on sustainable processing methods and targeted women to strengthen both livelihoods and gender equity in the fisheries sector.

Officials said the initiative links climate resilience, livelihood improvement, and women's empowerment in practice.

The project supports The Gambia's efforts toward Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 3, 12, 13, and 14 by 2030, with a focus on building resilience, improving incomes, and promoting sustainable use of marine resources.

Food inflation hits 6.7%, says Bank Governor

Gambia hosts 15th extraordinary session of OMVG Council of Ministers