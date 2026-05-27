Gambia: Youth Conclude Voter Awareness Caravan As Voter Registration for Presidential Election Ends

Gambian youth have concluded a nationwide voter awareness caravan, as supplementary voters' registration for the 2026 presidential election ended.

The weeklong caravan successfully concluded in Banjul. The caravan was organised by National Youth Council and National Council for Civic Education.

Thousands of young Gambians are to participate in the December 2026 Presidential election. The 10-day period followed the timeline of the 44-day Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) registration process.

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The nationwide caravan commenced in the North Bank Region, traversing all administrative regions, and ending in the city of Banjul.

Now that the caravan and the registration phase have concluded, the IEC is compiling the official voters' roll.

Youth leaders and civic educators are encouraging first-time voters - those who turned 18 or will turn 18 by December 5, 2026 -to prepare for the upcoming polls.

With the supplementary registration now closed, the IEC is compiling the final voters' roll.

The focus of Gambian youth leaders is shifting from registration to ensuring long-term civic involvement and maintaining peace leading up to the upcoming December presidential election.

Meanwhile, in a proactive move to build an informed electorate, Activista-The Gambia, in partnership with Global Platforms Gambia and the Safe Home for Migrants Association, successfully organised the Civic Education Camp 2.0.

The three-day intensive programme took place in the Upper River Region (URR) and Lower River Region (LRR), turning local venues into vibrant "living classrooms of democracy".

Gambian youth resolute to fight against tribalism, promote national unity