Gambia: Assembly Urged to Protect National Interest in Investment Treaties

Members of the National Assembly have been urged to critically scrutinise Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) to ensure they protect the interests of Gambians and support sustainable national development.

The call was made during an engagement forum organised by ActionAid International The Gambia with the National Assembly Select Committee on Trade, where lawmakers, parliamentary officials, gathered to discuss the impact of bilateral investment treaties on trade, investment governance and public accountability.

The forum focused on the growing concerns surrounding international investment agreements, particularly the legal and financial obligations they place on developing countries, including The Gambia. Speakers stressed the need for lawmakers to fully understand the implications of such treaties before approving them.

Executive Director of ActionAid International The Gambia, Ndella Faye Colley, said although bilateral investment treaties are often presented as tools for attracting foreign direct investment and promoting economic growth, evidence from many countries has shown that they can also expose states to costly international disputes and financial risks.

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"Most of the time, the direct beneficiaries of these treaties are the foreign investors and not the countries that signed up for them," she said.

She noted that while The Gambia cannot isolate itself from the global economy, it is important for policymakers to carefully examine agreements to ensure they do not worsen existing inequalities or place unnecessary burdens on the country.

"We need to raise the conversation so that informed decisions are taken and the right resources are achieved. The interest of the population and the state must always come before the interests of foreign investors."

Chairperson of the Trade Committee of the National Assembly, Hon. Kebba Jallow, described bilateral investment treaties as important instruments for strengthening economic cooperation and encouraging foreign investment, but warned that such agreements must remain fair and beneficial to all parties.

"As global economies become increasingly interconnected, it is important that investment agreements remain balanced, transparent and beneficial to all parties involved," he stated.

Deputy Clerk Admin and Finance of the National Assembly, Buba Jatta, reminded lawmakers of their constitutional responsibility in approving international treaties, saying members of the National Assembly are the ultimate gatekeepers of the country's sovereignty.

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"No international treaty or bilateral agreement can legally bind The Gambia without your approval, your role is not simply to stamp approval on agreements, but to rigorously scrutinise them."

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to promote informed public dialogue, strengthen legislative oversight and encourage collaboration between policymakers, civil society and relevant institutions on issues affecting national development.

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