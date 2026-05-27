Gambia: GRA Honours Over 30 Most Tax Compliant Companies

The Gambia Revenue Authority honoured more than 30 companies and individuals at its 8th Taxpayers Awards and Recognition Night held over the weekend at Coco Ocean Hotel.

Telecom operator Africell was named Largest Taxpayer of the Year 2025. The annual event recognises the most compliant taxpayers for their contribution to national development.

President Adama Barrow presided over the ceremony, which was attended by government officials, taxpayers, development partners, and GRA board and management.

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Speaking at the event, Barrow said he remained committed to attending the awards personally to acknowledge the role of taxpayers in building the country.

"The progress of The Gambia rests largely on the shoulders of its taxpayers," he said. "From the start of my administration in 2017, my government took a deliberate position that The Gambia must finance its own development. While development partners remain important, our long-term prosperity depends on our ability to mobilise domestic resources effectively."

Barrow said domestic resource mobilisation is now central to the national development agenda, with GRA tasked to raise the funds needed to finance national priorities. He praised the Authority for meeting and exceeding revenue targets year after year.

In 2025, GRA collected over D25.3 billion, surpassing its target by 10%. In the first quarter of 2026, it mobilised over D7.7 billion, recording strong growth compared to the same period last year.

The president noted that when he took office in 2017, annual tax revenue stood at D7.79 billion. By the end of 2025, that figure had risen to D25.3 billion, a 218% increase. He attributed the growth to reforms in tax administration, including automation, improved compliance systems, and digital solutions.

"These reforms have increased efficiency, improved transparency, and strengthened public trust," Barrow said. He commended GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, the board, management, and staff for positioning the authority as a model of institutional reform.

Barrow urged taxpayers to continue fulfilling their civic duty, describing tax payments as investments in the country's future. He also reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting GRA and creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

"Your tax contributions are not just obligations. They are investments in the future of our nation," he said.

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