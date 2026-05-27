Gambia: UMC Is Threat Ahead of 2026 Polls, Ex-APRC Deputy Speaker Warns

Political commentator and National People's Party (NPP) member Dodou Jah has warned that the newly formed UNITE movement could pose a significant challenge to both the ruling party and opposition groups as The Gambia heads toward the 2026 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Kerr Fatou, Jah cautioned against dismissing the movement's influence, despite its current size. He argued that UNITE's alignment with opposition objectives to unseat the incumbent government makes it a force to be reckoned with.

"They are a threat to the NPP; they are a threat to the opposition. You cannot rule that out. They have one ambition removing the government, so whether they are big or small, they remain a threat," Jah stated.

Jah further suggested that UNITE could weaken opposition parties by drawing away supporters who share similar political agendas.

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"If I am in the opposition and a new group emerges with overlapping objectives, it could split support. For instance, a base of 50 could easily be reduced to 30. That makes them a threat to the opposition as well," he explained.

The commentator also highlighted potential difficulties for UNITE in joining or endorsing a coalition, particularly given its strained relationship with the United Democratic Party (UDP). He opined that such a move could trigger internal divisions within the movement.

"They cannot simply align themselves with a coalition and declare support. That could have significant consequences for the movement internally," Jah said.

Jah questioned whether UNITE would be willing to back a coalition led by UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, noting that past divisions could complicate trust and cooperation.

"When a faction breaks away from a party, bringing both sides back together often comes with trust issues," he added.

As The Gambia's political landscape continues to evolve, Jah's remarks underscore the uncertainty surrounding coalition-building and the potential impact of new movements like UNITE on the balance of power ahead of 2026.

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