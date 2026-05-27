West Africa: Gambia Embassy in DC Receives Ecowas Ambassadors

Ambassadors representing countries in the ECOWAS sub regional bloc on Thursday, May 21, 2026 convened at the Embassy of The Republic of The Gambia in Washington to discuss bilateral issues, security challenges in the Sahel and other policy decisions taken by Washington that have bearing on West Africa.

The Ambassadors, led by the Dean of ECOWAS Ambassadors in Washington D.C. His Excellency Frederic Edem Hegbe, were warmly received and accorded with Gambian hospitality by His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of The Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America.

The meeting forms part of the ECOWAS Ambassadors' scheduled monthly meetings which rotate among the Embassies of ECOWAS Member States represented in Washington D.C.

It would be recalled that in October 2025, ECOWAS Ambassadors met with the President of The Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS Member States, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, in Washington, D.C.

During the engagement the leaders discussed opportunities to deepen subregional cooperation through ECOWAS. They agreed to work toward fostering a more closely knit regional bloc that would safeguard peace and strengthen regional integration.

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