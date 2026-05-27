West Africa: Senegal's Assembly Speaker Resigns for Sonko to Take Over Amid Sack

The President of the National Assembly of Senegal, El Malick Ndiaye, announced his resignation on Sunday, two days after the dismissal of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in a context of strong political tensions.

In a statement published on his Facebook page on May 24, El Malick Ndiaye evokes "a deep reflection, matured in silence, responsibility and the sense of the State" to justify his departure. He specifies that it is a "personal choice, guided by [his] conception of institutions and the best interests of the Nation".

Elected on December 2, 2024 at the head of the 15th legislature with 134 votes out of 163 voters, the former Minister of Transport leaves office in a climate marked by questions surrounding the ongoing institutional recomposition.

His resignation comes 48 hours after the presidential decision ending the functions of Ousmane Sonko at the Prime Minister's office, an episode which revived speculation about a possible return of the latter to the National Assembly, where his mandate as deputy had been suspended when he entered the government.

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In his message, El Malick Ndiaye greeted the activists and officials of PASTEF as well as the deputies of the majority and the opposition, without directly commenting on recent political developments. He claims to want to continue his commitment to the service of the country, without specifying his next directions.

At 41, the head of PASTEF, also spokesperson for the party, became the youngest president in the history of the Senegalese National Assembly upon his election, according to several parliamentary sources. (AC/Sf/APA)

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