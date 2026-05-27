Gambia: Mayor Lowe to Be Honored in Historic Celebration of Leadership

In a sweeping tribute to visionary leadership and barrier-breaking courage, Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, the first female mayor of The Gambia's capital, will be immortalised through three landmark commemorative works: a book, a magazine, and a documentary.

This unprecedented celebration, scheduled for June 3-5, 2026, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center, promises to etch her legacy into African municipal history and amplify the voice of women in governance across the continent.

The event will be graced by Governor Douye Diri of Nigeria, widely known as the "Miracle Governor" for his transformational projects that have uplifted communities.

Serving as Chief Launcher of the commemorative works, his presence alongside African mayors and dignitaries will symbolise continental solidarity and a shared commitment to empowering women and youth.

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Governor Diri is expected to arrive at Banjul International Airport on June 2, ahead of the launch. Mayor Lowe will also host a cultural night showcasing Banjul's rich heritage in honour of the visiting governor, blending tradition with modern leadership.

The three commemorative works include: The Woman of Substance and Barrier Breaker - a book chronicling Lowe's rise from local advocate to international leader, breaking barriers for women in politics; Impact Magazine -a special edition highlighting her flagship projects, international partnerships, and her role in advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and the transformational Documentary - a cinematic portrayal of grassroots change driven by the Rohey Malick Lowe Foundation, including the acclaimed Water for Women Initiative, which has delivered clean water to underserved communities across The Gambia.

Mayor Lowe's tenure has been defined by her relentless pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly: SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities, SDG 13: Climate Action, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Her leadership has not only reshaped Banjul but also amplified Africa's voice in global governance as Vice President of the Global Parliament of Mayors and President of REFELA, the Local Elected Women's Network of Africa.

Organised by REFELA and the Banjul City Council, the event is expected to be one of the most significant in Gambian history. With dignitaries, authors, media professionals, and international partners in attendance, the launch will honour Mayor Lowe's legacy while spotlighting the transformative power of local leadership in driving global change.

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