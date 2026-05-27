Gambia: Tobaski Travels Burdened By Historic Rising Transport Fares

As Gambians prepare to reunite with loved ones for Eid UL Adha (Tobaski), many travelers are voicing frustration over sharp increases in transport fares across the country. Passengers heading upcountry report paying as much as D1,200 for a single trip to Basse, leaving families financially strained during what is meant to be a season of joy and togetherness.

From Brikama, fares have surged to D600 for Soma, D700 for Farafenni, and D1,200 for Basse. For families traveling with multiple members, the cost of reaching their villages now exceeds D3,500, a heavy burden amid already rising food prices.

Commercial drivers attribute the fare hikes to escalating fuel prices and the challenge of one-way travel, as many vehicles return empty after dropping passengers off upcountry. "We barely make profit after buying fuel," one driver explained, noting that the situation leaves them with little choice but to raise fares.

In April, the Ministry of Transport announced fare adjustments across the country, citing global fuel price surges. To cushion the impact, the government introduced a D316 million fuel subsidy. Officials also emphasised that ferry services are being expanded to ease congestion during the festive season.

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Two ferries, Kanilai and Barra, are currently operating, while the Kunta Kinteh Ferry is undergoing urgent repairs to add a third vessel. In addition, ferry charges for livestock intended for Tobaski sacrifices have been reduced by 50%, and state security forces are working to ensure orderly boarding.

For many Gambians, Tobaski is a time of reunion and sacrifice. Yet, the rising fares have left households torn between the desire to celebrate with family and the financial strain of travel. As one passenger lamented, "We want to be with our loved ones, but the cost of getting there is becoming unbearable."

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