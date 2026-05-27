Gambia: Foreign Affairs Ministry Probes Allegations Involving Gambia's Embassy in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad notes with serious concern the recent social media reports alleging abuse of domestic staff involving The Gambia's Embassy in Moscow.

Upon becoming aware of the matter, the Ministry immediately initiated inquiries and instructed that a thorough investigation be conducted in order to establish the facts and enable the Ministry to take an informed decision.

The Ministry wishes to underscore that it treats allegations of misconduct involving diplomatic personnel with the utmost seriousness. The Ministry remains firmly committed to professionalism, accountability, respect for human dignity, and the highest standards of conduct within its diplomatic missions abroad.

In this regard, the necessary due diligence and administrative procedures will be followed to ensure that the matter is addressed fairly, transparently, and in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the public service and diplomatic corps.

The public is assured that the Ministry will take the necessary actions based on the outcome of the investigations.

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