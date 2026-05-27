Gambia: World Bank Launches Bold Initiative to Eradicate 'Extreme Poverty in Gambia'

The World Bank has unveiled a major initiative to tackle extreme poverty in The Gambia, with thousands of vulnerable households set to benefit from cash grants and structured support under the Productive Economic Inclusion (PEI) project.

Aminata Suwa, a consultant at the World Bank Group, emphasised that the Bank's vision is to eradicate extreme poverty in the country. She made the remarks during the ongoing enrolment and validation programme, which is registering vulnerable households into the PEI scheme.

The PEI programme is designed to empower individuals and families through income-generating activities that strengthen livelihoods and promote economic self-reliance. A total of 3,420 beneficiaries from 12 districts across different regions will receive a cash grant of D20,000 each to support small-scale businesses and micro-financing ventures.

Alongside financial assistance, participants will benefit from structured training, mentoring, and continuous coaching aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial skills and ensuring the sustainability of small businesses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The enrolment and validation process is regarded as a critical step requiring careful planning and strong community participation. The programme is being implemented by the Department of Community Development (DCD), led by Director Fatou Gibba, in partnership with the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and the Directorate of Social Welfare, under The Gambia Resilience Inclusion Skills and Equity (RISE) project.

Suwa noted that the PEI initiative complements the Nafa programme, which also targets poor households. Further, PEI specifically supports those who did not qualify for Nafa, providing them with the D20,000 grant to launch productive activities. "This is a great achievement for the World Bank," she said, adding that the Bank's vision is to help end extreme poverty and improve the status of vulnerable communities.

Funded by the World Bank, the PEI project is a government-led initiative under the broader Nafa programme, itself a sub-component of the RISE project. It aims to elevate households and communities from vulnerability by promoting social protection and economic inclusion.

Meanwhile, enrolment and validation exercises are continuing in communities such as Fulabantang village in Fuladu West, Central River Region-West; Badibou Dibba Kunda in the North Bank Region; and Batti Ndarr in Upper Saloum, Central River Region-North.

Türkiye reaffirms commitment to Africa on Africa Day