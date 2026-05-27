Gambia: Hope for the Future Hosts Career Day Session for Young People

Hope for the Future on Saturday organised a Career Day Session aimed at equipping young people with knowledge, guidance, and inspiration as they explore career paths and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The event brought together professionals, mentors, religious leaders, and students to discuss career planning, skills development, and pathways to success. Organisers said the initiative was designed to encourage young people to make informed decisions about their future and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking at the opening, Rosamond Erica Johnson, Executive Director of Hope for the Future, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting vulnerable people and creating opportunities for young people to thrive.

"Hope for the Future is an organisation that focuses on helping the less privileged, vulnerable children, migrant returnees, and survivors of human trafficking to rehabilitate back into their communities," she said.

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Johnson explained that the organisation provides children with access to education, food, clothing, and shelter, while also helping vulnerable individuals rebuild their lives. She added that the Career Day session was designed to inspire and guide young people as they prepare for their future careers.

"I hope that you will learn from this session something that will serve as a stepping stone in your career path," she told participants.

Solomon Atibuni, Country Director of the Child Protection Alliance, spoke on child protection and youth empowerment. He highlighted the organisation's role in promoting and safeguarding children's rights, encouraging students to engage with youth-focused platforms such as Voice of the Young clubs.

Delivering the keynote address, Dwight Wilson of AU Watch urged young people to understand themselves, remain disciplined, and work hard to achieve their goals.

"Young man, young woman, this is your world. Deliver, drive safely," he said.

Wilson also cautioned against drug abuse, corruption, and lack of integrity, describing them as major challenges undermining society.

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