Gambia U-17 Gaffer in Europe for Players' Scouting Mission

Head Coach of The Gambia U-17 team Yahya Manneh is currently in European for players' scouting mission.

Manneh's trip to Europe is fully supported by the GFF.

He departed Banjul on Wednesday 20th May 2026 with SN Brussels Airlines.

His first visit was in Dortmund, where he scouted young Gambian midfield sensation Tim Bakary Bojang.

Bojang is currently playing for Dortmund U-16 team.

From Borussia Dortmund, Manneh will proceed to SV Werder Bremen for another scouting mission.

Source: GFF

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