Gambia/Mali: GFF Mourns Demise of Former Gambian Referee James Mali Joiner

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has mourned the death of former Gambian referee James Mali Joiner.

Joiner died on Friday 22th May2026.

He was a prominent figure in Gambian football and community development, particularly in Banjul Central.

Widely respected as one of the pioneers of football refereeing in The Gambia, he played a significant role in shaping the game with discipline, fairness, and integrity.

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He was also recognized as a trailblazer of zonal football, creating opportunities for young talents and strengthening grassroots football structures across communities.

In addition to his contributions to football, James Mali Joiner dedicated much of his life to youth development and empowerment in Banjul Central.

Joiner served as a mentor, guide, and father figure to many young people, instilling discipline, unity, and self-belief.

His legacy lives on not only through football but also through the countless lives he impacted with wisdom, encouragement, and service to The Gambia.

Joiner will always be remembered as a man of honor, leadership, and humanity, whose contributions to Gambian sports and society are deeply appreciated.

May his soul rest in peace.

Source: GFF Media

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