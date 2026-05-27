Gambia: 2nd Tier - Colley Stars Drop Points, Menmar Banjul Utd and Sk Utd Snatch Enormous Triumphs

Colley Stars FC have dropped another points in the 2025\2026 APS sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League, while Menmar Banjul United and Serrekunda United both secured massive victories.

The Stars dropped the points after losing to Serrekunda United 2-0 in their week-27 tie played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Menmar Banjul United came from one nil down to pound Serrekunda FC 4-1 at the Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on the same day.

Colley Stars FC still occupy top-spot on the country's Second Tier table with 52 points despite slipping to Serrekunda United.

Menmar Banjul now sit sixth-place on the Second Division League table with 40 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Serrekunda United occupy fourth-place on the country's Second Tier table with 31 points in twenty-seven league matches.

Serrekunda FC still sit bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 23 points after twenty-seven league outings.

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