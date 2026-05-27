Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - NLC Blasts Govt Over Hunger, Insecurity, Poverty

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has accused the government at all levels of failing Nigerians through policies that have worsened hunger, poverty and insecurity across the country.

In its Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithful, the NLC lamented that millions of Nigerians were "bleeding under the weight of neoliberal policies", insisting that worsening hardship and insecurity reflected poorly on the nation's leadership and governance model.

In a Sallah message by its president, Joe Ajaero, the NLC said, "On behalf of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, we wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world, especially in Nigeria, a happy Sallah celebration.

"As we mark Eid-el-Kabir, a festival of sacrifice and obedience, the NLC reminds all Nigerians that this celebration should be different. The working class and the poor majority are bleeding under the weight of neoliberal policies, which, fortunately, have been widely acknowledged by our leaders. Our policy choices should then reflect this right understanding by placing workers over capital and people over profit.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We demand that those who govern us use this period for serious introspection about the impact of their policy choices. Governance is not about winning in the media or wishful thinking. It is about the security of lives and properties and the provision of basic necessities of life: food, shelter, healthcare, education, and decent work.

"The worsening insecurity that now threatens the existence of our nation - from banditry to kidnapping, from herdsmen bloodshed to urban violence - is a direct indictment of our governance model. Nothing can hide the fact that millions cannot sleep with their eyes closed, nor can they travel our roads freely without fearing for their lives.

"The situation requires our continued sacrifice and unity as workers and people to build a nation that works for all. However, leaders ought to lead this charge for greater sacrifice and not gorge themselves full while demanding sacrifice from workers and masses who are already suffering.

"This season demands that our leaders search themselves and decide to work for a Nigeria that will work for the majority and not for the few who occupy high public offices.

"Furthermore, as the horizon draws nearer to the 2027 general elections, the NLC wishes to serve notice that the Nigerian working class and the progressive masses are watching. We shall not forget the promises not kept, the brutalisation of peaceful protesters, and the deliberate impoverishment of workers under the guise of policy hard choices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"2027 must not be another theatre of elite-managed deception. It must be a moment of reckoning, a moment when workers, peasants, unemployed youth, and petty traders use their collective numerical strength and their ballots to reject every anti-people candidate and party.

"We call on all Muslims, workers, and indeed all Nigerians to use this period not only for prayer but also for political education, grassroots organising, and the building of a united front of the oppressed. The labour movement will not stand idly by while the ruling class auctions the future of our children.

"We are entering a phase where every vote must be a weapon against hunger, insecurity, and exploitation."