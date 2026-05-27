Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Obi Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Hope

Abuja — As Muslims in the country join the rest of the world to mark this year's Eid-El-Kabir, the sole presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called for faith, sacrifice and hope.

The former Anambra State governor, while commemorating the day with Muslims in Nigeria, called for prayers for the emergence of a renewed Nigeria.

In a message posted on his X account, Obi said: "I extend heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and around the globe as they commemorate Eid-el-Kabir, a significant occasion that represents enduring values of faith, sacrifice, obedience to God, compassion, and love for humanity. Let us concentrate our prayers on unity and hope during this year's Sallah.

"As we contemplate the deep lessons inherent in this solemn celebration, we are reminded of the importance of selflessness, tolerance, and dedication to the common good. These principles are particularly vital as our nation navigates this pivotal phase in its history. Nigeria possesses immense potential, yet it is currently burdened by avoidable challenges. The essence of Eid-el-Kabir reinforces the belief that fulfilment follows sacrifice. We must maintain our hope in the realisation of a functional, just, and productive nation where every citizen is included.

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"During this sacred period, let us remember to pray for our security personnel on the frontlines, invoke wisdom for our leaders, and seek meaningful economic relief for the populace enduring the weight of our collective hardships. Additionally, let us recommit to fostering peace, mutual respect, and unity among various faiths and regions.

"May this Eid al-Kabir bring joy to our families, peace to our communities, and renewed hope to our beloved nation. I extend my best wishes for a blessed and joyous Eid al-Kabir celebration to all our Muslim brothers and sisters."