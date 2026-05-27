Nigeria: ADC Primary - Atiku Polls Over 1.4m Votes in 24 States, FCT, Floors Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took a commanding early lead in the African Democratic Congress presidential primary on Tuesday night, polling more than 1.4 million votes across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory before the exercise was abruptly adjourned near midnight.
The results announced before the adjournment suggested that what began as a competitive three-way race was rapidly turning into a one-sided contest, with Atiku overwhelming his rivals in several northern states and opening margins increasingly difficult to close as collation moved toward its final stretch mathematically.
The scale of some of the figures announced at the venue also triggered quiet discussions among delegates and party officials about turnout strength, regional dominance and the widening gap between the former vice president and his challengers.
Vanguard observed at the national collation centre in Abuja that the exercise, chaired by Chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee, Ikechi Emenike, was suspended shortly before midnight after hours of state-by-state declarations by returning officers.
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Delegates and party officials huddled in small groups around the hall as fresh figures arrived from across the country deep into the night, with many already treating the remaining declarations as a battle over the final margin rather than the eventual winner.
Announcing the postponement, Emenike said the decision was taken to allow Muslim party members celebrate Eid al-Kabir and because some returning officers were unable to arrive in Abuja due to flight disruptions.
"Collation for the remaining states will commence by 8 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). Some returning officers had flight challenges getting to Abuja," he added.
Before the adjournment, results from 24 states and the FCT had already been declared, leaving 12 states yet to be announced.
The states announced included Borno, Kebbi, Anambra, Abia, Ekiti, Ondo, Gombe, Oyo, Imo, Yobe, Nasarawa, Enugu, Benue, Osun, Adamawa, Kogi, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara and the FCT.
The declared figures showed Atiku dominating key voting blocs, particularly across the North, where he opened overwhelming leads in several states central to the party's delegate arithmetic.
Adamawa delivered Atiku's single biggest haul at 177,141 votes, far ahead of Amaechi's 1,896 and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen's 18,949.
In Kano, another major battleground, the former vice president polled 155,595 votes, while former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi scored 9,994 and Hayatu-Deen secured 15,914.
Gombe produced one of the night's most lopsided outcomes, with Atiku polling 136,933 votes against Amaechi's 1,140 and Hayatu-Deen's 455.
The former vice president also posted commanding victories in Borno and Sokoto, polling 86,084 and 63,823 votes, respectively, as both challengers struggled to gain meaningful ground.
Amaechi recorded his strongest resistance in states such as Benue, Taraba and Kogi, though the margins remained insufficient to significantly slow Atiku's momentum heading into the remaining declarations.
In Benue, Amaechi scored 30,881 votes against Atiku's 55,177, while Hayatu-Deen polled 22,141.
Taraba produced 25,150 votes for Amaechi, while Atiku polled 48,523 and Hayatu-Deen secured 8,369 votes.
In Kogi, Amaechi scored 23,573 votes, while Atiku led with 48,351 and Hayatu-Deen polled 9,173.
Hayatu-Deen's strongest outings came in Benue, Adamawa and Kano, but the businessman struggled to break Atiku's dominance in most of the states declared before the adjournment.
By the time collation was suspended, conversations inside the hall had shifted from who might win the primary to the scale of Atiku's lead, the political statement behind the huge margins emerging from key northern states and whether any of the remaining declarations could significantly alter the trajectory of the race.
Comprehensive List of Declared ADC Presidential Primary Results So Far
Kebbi
Hayatu-Deen -- 454
Amaechi -- 5,931
Atiku -- 65,523
Anambra
Hayatu-Deen -- 7,861
Amaechi -- 17,085
Atiku -- 58,566
Abia
Hayatu-Deen -- 2,264
Amaechi -- 18,339
Atiku -- 25,153
Ekiti
Hayatu-Deen -- 149
Amaechi -- 1,574
Atiku -- 18,395
Ondo
Hayatu-Deen -- 175
Amaechi -- 6,031
Atiku -- 18,287
Gombe
Hayatu-Deen -- 455
Amaechi -- 1,140
Atiku -- 136,933
FCT
Hayatu-Deen -- 5,576
Amaechi -- 14,721
Atiku -- 18,704
Oyo
Hayatu-Deen -- 568
Amaechi -- 1,553
Atiku -- 23,011
Imo
Hayatu-Deen -- 1,121
Amaechi -- 7,659
Atiku -- 52,222
Yobe
Hayatu-Deen -- 365
Amaechi -- 300
Atiku -- 44,841
Nasarawa
Hayatu-Deen -- 6,774
Amaechi -- 13,656
Atiku -- 41,649
Enugu
Hayatu-Deen -- 669
Amaechi -- 15,127
Atiku -- 33,879
Benue
Hayatu-Deen -- 22,141
Amaechi -- 30,881
Atiku -- 55,177
Osun
Hayatu-Deen -- 4,558
Amaechi -- 72
Atiku -- 12,321
Kogi
Hayatu-Deen -- 9,173
Amaechi -- 23,573
Atiku -- 48,351
Taraba
Hayatu-Deen -- 8,369
Amaechi -- 25,150
Atiku -- 48,523
Kano
Hayatu-Deen -- 15,914
Amaechi -- 9,994
Atiku -- 155,595
Akwa Ibom
Hayatu-Deen -- 2,054
Amaechi -- 20,343
Atiku -- 17,623
Adamawa
Hayatu-Deen -- 18,949
Amaechi -- 1,896
Atiku -- 177,141
Sokoto
Hayatu-Deen -- 319
Amaechi -- 292
Atiku -- 63,823
Zamfara
Hayatu-Deen -- 446
Amaechi -- 191
Atiku -- 60,500
Borno
Hayatu-Deen -- 3,011
Amaechi -- 2,493
Atiku -- 86,084
Ebonyi
Hayatu-Deen -- 4,840
Amaechi -- 6,400
Atiku -- 1,210
Niger
Hayatu-Deen -- 15,840
Amaechi -- 10,560
Atiku -- 79,206
Plateau
Hayatu-Deen -- 3,330
Amaechi -- 13,494
Atiku -- 47,558
Running Totals From Declared States
Atiku Abubakar -- 1,432,275 votes
Rotimi Amaechi -- 246,455 votes
Mohammed Hayatu-Deen -- 135,375 votes