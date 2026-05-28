Zimbabwe: Eight Killed in Horror Bus Crash On Gokwe-Kwekwe Road

Eight people have died in a fatal road traffic accident involving a passenger bus and a haulage truck along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Road, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

The ZRP said the crash occurred at around 0500 hours at the 110-kilometre peg on the route towards Kwekwe.

In a statement, police said a Trip-Trans bus carrying 36 passengers attempted to overtake another vehicle when it collided head-on with an oncoming haulage truck.

"The ZRP confirms the death of eight people in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at 0500 hours at the 110 km peg along Gokwe-Kwekwe Road towards Kwekwe. A Trip-Trans bus with 36 passengers tried to overtake and collided with a haulage truck," read the statement.

Police said further details would be released in due course as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

The ZRP has repeatedly urged motorists to exercise caution especially during early morning and night travel when visibility is reduced.