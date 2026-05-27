Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Deka Bridge Accident That Killed Eight Catholic Church Members a State of Disaster

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a State of Disaster following a road accident at Deka Bridge in Hwange, which claimed the lives of eight Roman Catholic Church members.

The group was returning from an all-night prayer vigil when the commuter omnibus they were travelling in reportedly plunged into the Deka River early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was carrying 13 occupants, with eight passengers killed in the accident while six others sustained injuries.

The declaration was announced through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to facilitate urgent government intervention and support for the bereaved families and survivors.

In a statement, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said investigations into the cause of the fatal accident were still underway.

"The declaration of a State of Disaster enables the government to mobilise and coordinate the necessary support and resources required to assist the affected families, facilitate funeral assistance for the deceased and provide medical support to the injured survivors.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are underway," said Garwe.

He also conveyed Mnangagwa's condolences to the bereaved families and the Roman Catholic community.