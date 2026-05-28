Nigeria: Tinubu to Nigerians - Use Eid-El-Kabir Celebration to Deepen Values of Tolerance, Generosity and Peaceful Coexistence

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to use the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir to deepen the values of tolerance, generosity and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday after performing the congregational prayers at Dodan Barracks in Obakende, Lagos, the president also urged citizens to shun ethnic divisions and all forms of hatred that undermine national unity.

Tinubu was joined in the prayers by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other dignitaries.

The president emphasised that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity and common humanity, noting that no ethnic, religious or political difference should outweigh the collective aspiration for peace, progress and national development.

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He said the sacred occasion remains a profound reminder of obedience, sacrifice, love for humanity and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

"We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season's lessons, namely, showing love to one another. No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity.

"It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society," Tinubu said.

The president urged citizens to reflect on the enduring lessons of the season by showing kindness to one another, supporting the less privileged, and placing greater value on the sanctity of human life, noting that banditry has no place in the holy books.

"Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life," Tinubu further said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, emphasised the need for Muslims to fear Allah and promote unity, generosity and sacrifice in line with the teachings of the Holy Book.

He prayed for the president's continued good health and wisdom, and commended the sacrifices of Nigeria's past leaders who helped build a united nation.

Also on Wednesday, Vice-President Kashim Shettima called on political leaders and citizens across the country to approach the 2027 electoral season with maturity, tolerance and a sense of national responsibility, warning against divisive rhetoric and actions capable of undermining peace and stability.

He assured Nigerians that both the Federal Government and sub-national governments are taking deliberate steps to cushion the effects of the economic challenges on citizens.

The vice-president stated this while speaking with reporters shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Shettima said the administration of President Tinubu remains committed to reducing the economic pressures facing citizens through ongoing reforms and targeted interventions.

"Governments at all levels are poised to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian people," the vice-president said.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and continue supporting the administration as it works to stabilise the economy, strengthen national security and expand opportunities for citizens.

"As we enter the political phase, there is a need for maturity, forbearance and generosity of spirit in our political interactions. We must avoid inflammatory statements and actions capable of overheating the polity because what binds us together as Nigerians supersedes whatever divides us," he said.

Shettima further called on citizens to continue praying for peace and stability across the country.

"Let there be peace in the land. Let us continue to pray for peace not only in Borno State but in every nook and cranny of Nigeria," he added.

The vice-president also pointed to ongoing global tensions, including the crisis in the Middle East, as further reason for Nigerians to embrace unity and national solidarity.

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Shettima was joined at the Eid prayers by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; members of the National Assembly; and other top government officials.

Shortly after the prayers, the deputy governor paid a traditional Sallah homage to the vice-president at his Maiduguri residence, where he commended Shettima for his continued support to the government and people of Borno State.

"On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, we are here to felicitate Your Excellency on the occasion of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

"We pray Almighty Allah to grant you good health, wisdom and the strength to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in moving Nigeria to greater heights," Kadafur said.

The deputy governor also urged residents of the state and Nigerians generally to continue praying for lasting peace, unity and prosperity across the country.