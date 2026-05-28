Uganda Temporarily Closes Border With Democratic Republic of Congo Over Ebola Outbreak

Uganda has temporarily closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as authorities intensify containment measures following an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which has triggered heightened regional surveillance and emergency health protocols.

The Ministry of Health's Permanent Secretary said only humanitarian aid, Ebola response teams, security personnel and essential cargo will be allowed to cross during the restriction period.

All authorised entrants will undergo screening, while travellers from the DRC are required to complete locator forms to support monitoring and contact tracing efforts.

Health authorities further directed that all arrivals from the DRC must undergo a 21-day self-isolation period in line with Ebola surveillance guidelines aimed at preventing further cross-border transmission.

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The decision follows growing concern over the spread of the virus in eastern DRC, where mobility, insecurity and cross-border trade have complicated containment efforts.

The outbreak was first confirmed in Ituri Province, a region with frequent movement between the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern after confirming cross-border transmission. According to WHO, the outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, formally known as Bundibugyo ebolavirus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

Ugandan health officials have confirmed multiple Ebola infections linked to travellers from the DRC, with reported cases rising to five following additional infections identified through contact tracing. The Ministry of Health has since expanded surveillance, screening and monitoring systems in high-risk border districts.

The outbreak has also been linked to a broader regional surge, with international health agencies warning of hundreds of suspected cases and more than 170 deaths in affected parts of eastern DRC. The World Health Organization World Health Organization has cautioned that the epidemic is spreading rapidly amid limited medical resources and community mistrust.

Uganda has increased screening at border points in recent weeks and strengthened coordination with local health teams to detect and isolate suspected cases early. Authorities say the temporary border restrictions are designed to reduce the risk of further importation while maintaining essential humanitarian and trade flows.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal haemorrhagic illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, bleeding and extreme fatigue. Early detection and isolation remain critical to survival and containment.

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Health officials have urged the public to remain alert, report symptoms promptly and avoid non-essential travel to affected areas as surveillance measures continue across the region.