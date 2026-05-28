Liberia Introduces Evidence-Based School Drug Prevention Model

Liberia has launched a pioneering, evidence-based school drug prevention initiative aimed at addressing rising concerns over substance abuse among young people, with education and development advocates describing it as a major shift toward structured, prevention-focused intervention in the education sector.

The initiative, known as the Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE) School-Based Intervention Program, was officially launched at William V.S. Tubman High School in Monrovia. The ceremony brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education, school administrators, student leaders, civil society organizations, educators, development partners, and members of the media.

The program is being implemented by the Global Action for Sustainable Development (GASD) and is designed to address substance abuse among school-aged youth through evidence-based prevention strategies, institutional strengthening, and targeted student support interventions.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of GASD Executive Director James Koryor, Workteh S. Nyernie, Director of Finance and Administration, described the initiative as a national response to a growing social challenge affecting Liberia's education system and youth development.

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"Substance abuse among young people is not an isolated challenge affecting only schools or families. It is a national concern that requires a united, coordinated, and sustained response," representatives emphasized during remarks at the event.

The SAFE initiative is grounded in the Universal Prevention Curriculum, an internationally recognized framework for substance use prevention education. Unlike traditional awareness campaigns, the program emphasizes research-driven approaches, data collection, and tailored interventions designed to reflect the specific risks within individual schools.

Nyernie explained that the model recognizes the diversity of school environments and the need for customized solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. "The program recognizes that no two school environments face identical risks," organizers noted, stressing that effective prevention must be tailored to local realities.

The intervention is structured around three categories of students: universal prevention services targeting all students through awareness and education, selected interventions focused on students at higher risk of substance use, and indicated interventions designed for students already showing early warning signs of substance abuse.

The program also rests on three core pillars: strengthening school policies and accountability systems, improving school climate and safety, and delivering evidence-based prevention education alongside life-skills training.

Students will be trained in emotional resilience, decision-making, communication skills, peer-pressure resistance, and healthy coping mechanisms intended to reduce vulnerability to drug use. Education experts involved in the initiative note that prevention programs incorporating social and emotional learning have been shown globally to reduce risky behavior while improving academic performance and long-term outcomes.

During the launch, students were urged to take an active role in the success of the initiative, with organizers emphasizing that young people are not passive recipients but key actors in shaping safer school environments. "You are not only beneficiaries of this initiative, but partners in this movement," representatives told students, encouraging them to serve as ambassadors for drug-free lifestyles and peer leadership within their schools and communities.

School administrators and educators were also called upon to strengthen mentorship systems and psychosocial support services, with organizers stressing that schools must serve not only as academic institutions but also as spaces for character development, discipline, and civic responsibility.

Substance abuse among adolescents is increasingly recognized as a major public health challenge across Africa and globally. According to estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the World Health Organization, millions of young people are exposed to alcohol, narcotics, prescription misuse, and synthetic drugs, often resulting in higher dropout rates, mental health challenges, violence, and reduced productivity.

In sub-Saharan Africa, experts have warned that youth vulnerability is being driven by unemployment, poverty, peer pressure, weak institutional support systems, trauma, and broader social instability.

Liberia, still rebuilding social systems following years of civil conflict and economic shocks, continues to face pressure to strengthen youth protection and prevention mechanisms. While nationwide statistics remain limited, educators and civil society groups have repeatedly raised concerns about increasing exposure of students to illicit substances, particularly in urban areas.

GASD described the SAFE initiative as Liberia's first comprehensive, school-based prevention model aligned with international standards for substance abuse prevention education.

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Officials said the pilot program at Tubman High School will serve as a model for national expansion, with structured consultations planned with the Ministry of Education, the Monrovia Consolidated School System, and the Liberian National Students Union.

The goal is to develop a nationwide partnership framework for scaling the program across schools in Liberia.

Advocates argue that early prevention efforts are more cost-effective than addressing long-term consequences such as addiction, crime, school dropout, and public health burdens.

With nearly two-thirds of Liberia's population under the age of 25, stakeholders say the stakes are particularly high, warning that youth vulnerability to substance abuse could have long-term implications for national development.

As the launch concluded, organizers called for sustained collaboration among government institutions, schools, families, civil society organizations, and students to ensure lasting impact.

"Together, we can build a future where every young person can grow, learn, and succeed in a safe, substance-free environment," they declared.