Uganda: New Minister Nakawuki Ready to Roll Out Bold Tourism Marketing Plan

Uganda's tourism sector could be headed for a major transformation following the unveiling of an ambitious marketing and development agenda by newly appointed State Minister for Tourism, Susan Nakawuki Nsaambu.

During her first address since appointment, the incoming minister outlined a broad strategy aimed at positioning Uganda as a more competitive and attractive destination on the global tourism market while increasing the sector's contribution to economic growth, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.

At the centre of the new agenda is an aggressive campaign to strengthen Uganda's international tourism marketing, improve the country's image abroad and attract more visitors to the Pearl of Africa.

"We must intentionally tell Uganda's story in a more powerful and coordinated way," Nakawuki said.

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"Tourism is not only about wildlife and scenery; it is about culture, people, hospitality, sports, heritage and the unique experiences that Uganda offers to the world."

The minister emphasised the need to counter negative perceptions that often discourage travellers from choosing Uganda as a destination.

She said government would work closely with tourism stakeholders, media organisations and international partners to promote positive destination stories and showcase Uganda's tourism potential.

Among the immediate priorities highlighted are easing visa processing procedures, improving infrastructure around tourism sites, expanding internet connectivity and upgrading visitor services across the country.

"Tourists today are looking for convenience, safety, accessibility and memorable experiences," she said.

"We must ensure that from the moment someone plans a trip to Uganda up to the time they leave, the experience is smooth and enjoyable."

Government also plans to strengthen domestic tourism by encouraging more Ugandans to travel within the country.

According to the minister, domestic tourism plays an important role in sustaining the industry during periods of low international travel and global disruptions.

In a move aimed at improving access to tourism destinations, Nakawuki revealed plans to expand domestic flight connectivity through Uganda Airlines while also pushing for improved roads and transport infrastructure to key tourism attractions.

The strategy further places strong emphasis on packaging Uganda's tourism products for international markets and pursuing partnerships with global brands to increase the country's visibility.

One of the major proposals includes leveraging international sports platforms to market the "Explore Uganda" campaign to wider global audiences.

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"We must think beyond traditional tourism promotion methods," Nakawuki noted. "Sports tourism and cultural tourism present enormous opportunities for Uganda to attract new audiences and investors."

The minister also pledged support for renovating and beautifying major tourism attractions, including modernisation of Uganda's iconic Equator crossing points to improve visitor experiences and create more memorable tourism landmarks.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the minister's vision, describing it as timely and potentially transformative if backed by implementation and adequate investment.

Nakawuki, who first entered Parliament in 2006 on the Forum for Democratic Change ticket as MP for Busiro East, bounced back after 15 years in the local political wilderness during which she served as regional legislator.

In the 2026 general elections, she defeated Yusuf Nsibambi in Mawokota South on NRM ticket to earn the trust of President Museveni.