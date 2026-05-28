Nigeria: Edo Govt Clears Air On Children's Day Chaos At Stadium

The Edo state government on Wednesday cleared the air on the chaos that happened at the Samuel Ogbemdia Stadium during the Children Day celebration leading to students being rushed to the hospital after what is suspected to be teargas fired.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Dr. Patrick Ebojele said some students out of excitement became unruly and in the process, one of the security agencies trying to restore order released the tear gas that affected the students.

He said the personnel has been arrested for questioning.

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Some students were rushed to the Edo State Specialist Hospital where they were treated and discharged but two are said to still be on admission for them to be stabilised.

An eye witness said the chaos started when some male students said to be from Ihogbe College reportedly made compromising advances at some female students

A parent who witnessed the incident was quoted as saying that "the behaviour of those uncultured students attracted the attention of bouncers stationed at the stadium as they rebuked the male students."

According to him, the affected students later regrouped and attacked the bouncers, leading to a confrontation within the crowded arena.

it was gathered that in the confusion that followed, the bouncers were reported to have deployed pepper spray in an area occupied by a large number of students.

Part of the statement by Ebojele reads, "The stadium was filled to capacity with thousands of excited children who came to participate in the day's activities. The turn out was unprecedented. All the entrances into the facility were opened for children to access the stadium. Some excited children resorted to unruly behaviour at one of the gates, an incident that led to some kind of stampede which necessitated one of the bouncers to deploy the use of tear gas to disperse them. In the cause of the pandemonium that ensued, few students sustained injuries.

"The Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa who was physically present at the stadium, rose to the challenge immediately assisting children with first aids; and those requiring further care were taken to the Edo Specialist Hospital where they received appropriate medical attention and are now safely back home with their families.

"The Edo State government has already authorised investigations into the incident while the bouncer involved is presently being interrogated by the Police to ascertain the immediate or remote cause of the incident. The government wishes to restate its commitment to the safety and security of all including our children. We however call on social media users to refrain from unverified narratives that could cause unnecessary panic.

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"Isolated incidents at large gatherings, while regrettable, do not diminish Governor Okpebholo's commitment to child safety and wellbeing. The Governor's unparalleled investment in education is the reason for the huge attendance by students of different schools in the state to celebrate Children's Day.

"We thank the security personnel, medical staff, and volunteers for their swift response and

dedication to duty. Their immediate response helped to douse the tension."