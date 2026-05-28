Nigeria: Atiku Salutes Amaechi On His Birthday, Describes Him As Brother, Fellow Patriot

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has extended birthday wishes to former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, describing him as a "brother and fellow patriot" whose courage and public service record continued to inspire many across the country.

In a statement, Atiku praised Amaechi's years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria, noting that his "courage, conviction, and commitment to national development" have remained evident throughout his political career.

He wished the former minister good health, strength, and continued relevance in national affairs, expressing optimism that Amaechi would continue to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's democratic and governance processes.

The message came shortly after Amaechi publicly rejected the outcome of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary, alleging widespread irregularities, voter disenfranchisement, and a lack of transparency in the exercise.

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Amaechi had described the results as "concocted," insisting that a significant number of party members were denied the opportunity to participate in the voting process.

He also accused the party leadership of engaging in practices such as manipulation and vote buying, warning that such conduct undermines the credibility of internal democracy.

He further argued that the ADC, which positioned itself as an alternative political platform, must uphold higher democratic standards and avoid repeating the same electoral shortcomings it has often criticised in other political parties.

It was against this backdrop that Atiku's birthday message struck a conciliatory tone, focusing instead on Amaechi's long-standing political relevance and his role in Nigeria's democratic journey.

He expressed hope that the spirit of service and patriotism associated with Amaechi's public life would continue to inspire renewed commitment to national development and responsible leadership.