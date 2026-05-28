Nigeria: No Nigerian Deserves to Die Because of Elections, Senate Leader Warns Politicians

·Natasha urges Nigerians to embrace unity

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday warned political actors against inciting violence ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that no Nigerian deserved to lose his or her life because of the desperation of politicians seeking office.

Bamidele, who raised concerns over the history of electoral violence in the country, said the nation could no longer afford a repeat of the bloodshed that had characterised previous election cycles.

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The senate leader spoke in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs to commemorate the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, all political actors must conduct themselves within the bounds of the law and place national peace above partisan interests as the country gradually enters the electioneering season ahead of the January 16 and February 6, 2027 polls.

"No Nigerian, whether old or young, deserves to die again because some people are seeking political offices by all means, whether justified or unjustified," he said.

Bamidele cited data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, which reportedly showed that Nigeria lost 1,639 lives to electoral violence between 1999 and 2023.

He said the figures reflected the heavy toll of political violence on the federation and underscored the urgent need for political leaders and their supporters to embrace peaceful conduct.

"From 80 lives in 1999 to 100 in 2003; 300 in 2007; 800 in 2011; 100 in 2015; 150 in 2019 and 109 in 2023, the cost of electoral violence is too much for us as a federation to bear. It must come to an end now," he said.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace, sacrifice and national unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a goodwill message, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the festival as a period for reflection, compassion and renewed commitment to national development.

She said the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir should inspire both leaders and citizens to place service, accountability and human dignity above personal interests.

"Eid el-Kabir is a sacred season of reflection and gratitude. It reminds us that sacrifice, faith and compassion remain essential virtues in building peaceful families, stronger communities and a more prosperous nation," she said.