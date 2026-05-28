Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Faces Backlash Over Comments On Oyo School Kidnapping

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has come under fire on social media over her video on X linked to the recent kidnappings involving school children and teachers in Oyo State.

Weeks ago, the nation was thrown into confusion after several children were reportedly taken from their school by force.

A teacher was also killed during the incident, while a video showing the attack later surfaced online.

Reacting nearly two weeks later, Tiwa Savage said she only became aware of the situation after seeing Spyro's post about insecurity in the state.

The singer added that after seeing Spyro's post, she contacted a few people to understand the full story, as the issue had not gained much public attention.

She said:

The kidnapping that happened in Oyo State was just yesterday that Spyro was speaking about it, and that I heard about it. I tried to reach out to some people to learn the background story because it wasn't trending. I saw KieKie's post, and she said it was almost two weeks ago."

Social media users criticised her online, with some accusing her of supporting President Tinubu. Others mocked her response, saying she deserved acting awards like the 'Kids' Choice Awards' for her reaction.

Some users also questioned why it took her two weeks to address the issue, while others claimed she was avoiding comments that could affect her relationship with those in power.