Nigeria: Tinubu's Daughter Threatens Protest Over Lagos APC Primaries

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has threatened to lead a protest over the outcome of the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State, alleging that the exercise was manipulated in favour of the Justice Forum bloc of the party.

Tinubu-Ojo made the remarks on Wednesday during the weekly meeting of market leaders and stakeholders held at her office in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

She specifically alleged that the results announced for Mushin Federal Constituency II, Agege Constituency II and Ojokoro Constituency did not reflect the true outcome of the primaries.

The Lagos State chapter of the APC had on Monday released the names of candidates who emerged from the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general election.

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The list, signed by the Lagos State APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, showed that 24 candidates emerged for the House of Representatives tickets, while 40 candidates secured tickets for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Among those announced as winners for the state assembly primaries were Mojisola Meranda (Apapa I), Musibau Lawal (Apapa II), Barakat Bakare-Odunuga (Surulere I), and Damilola Ayinde-Marshall (Surulere II), alongside other candidates across the remaining State constituencies.

However, Tinubu-Ojo called on APC leaders at both the state and national levels to investigate the disputed primaries before the final ratification of the results, warning that unresolved grievances could worsen internal divisions within the ruling party.

She insisted that some aspirants, including Hon. Seye Oladejo in Mushin Constituency II, Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo in Agege II and Olotu Ojo in Ojokoro, genuinely won the primaries and should not be denied their mandates.

"We are ready to protest because of Seye Oladejo of Mushin Federal Constituency 02, Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo of Agege 2 constituency, Olotu Ojo of Ojokoro constituency, because we know they won this election. Their mandate should not be given to somebody else," she said.

Tinubu-Ojo further warned that the growing rivalry between the Justice Forum and Mandate Group factions within the APC could threaten party unity ahead of the 2027 governorship and general elections.

"We have to cry out now. Let APC cancel Justice and Mandate Forums. We are one family. We are for APC. Now, they are using Justice Forum and Mandate because our candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, belongs to the Justice Forum. Everyone is now joining the Justice Forum because they believe that is where the incoming governor belongs. Are we not Lagosians? We are all APC," she stated.

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She added, "Even when he becomes governor, he will not govern only APC members; he has to balance it. Everyone must be carried along. If you are a leader, you are leading both your friends and foes.

"I can't understand members of Mandate Group dumping Mandate and joining Justice Forum. And if Mandate won the election, they would try to manipulate and put Justice Forum members there. It is saddening. It is a way of telling us that hard work does not pay in politics. Something must be done about it."

Tinubu-Ojo also reaffirmed the support of market women across Lagos State for the governorship ambition of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and other APC candidates, while demanding greater political inclusion for traders and market stakeholders.

According to her, traders constitute a major voting bloc in Lagos politics and should be adequately recognised in governance and political appointments.