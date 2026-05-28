Nigeria: VDM Denies Link to Alleged Doctored Audio, Asks Security Agencies to Investigate

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has denied any connection to a controversial audio currently circulating online, describing it as doctored and falsely attributed to him.

In a statement issued by Deji Adeyanju & Partners, legal representatives of the activist, the management faulted comments reportedly made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, over the audio clip.

The statement said a simple verification of VeryDarkMan's verified social media platforms would have shown that he neither produced nor shared the audio in question.

"It is surprising that, despite the resources available to the Presidency, adverse comments were made concerning our client without proper verification of the facts," the statement read.

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The legal team argued that the development further reinforced the activist's longstanding concerns about alleged attempts by influential individuals within government to discredit and silence him because of his outspoken stance on issues of public interest.

According to the statement, the circulation of the audio formed part of efforts aimed at damaging the public image of the social media personality.

The lawyers called on relevant security agencies to investigate the origin and circulation of the alleged doctored audio and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

"We accordingly call on the relevant security agencies to investigate the source and circulation of the doctored audio and ensure that those responsible are identified and dealt with in accordance with the law," the statement added.