Nigeria: Lagos Media Coalition Targets Maternal Deaths, Demands Accountability

Health journalists in Lagos have intensified calls for improved coordination in health reporting, warning that preventable maternal and child deaths will persist unless information gaps and system inefficiencies in the health sector are urgently addressed.

The Lagos State Unified Media Health Coalition, operating under the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), said it is strengthening its advocacy drive to improve public awareness, enhance health communication, and deepen accountability in maternal and child health delivery across the state.

Speaking at a post-alignment meeting in Lagos on Tuesday, Director of Programmes at ISMPH, Mr. Solomon Dogo, said the coalition emerged from a deliberate effort by health journalists to speak with one voice on critical health issues.

"Sometimes, the last two months, the media in Lagos came together to form a unified group, trying to see how they can speak with one voice to ensure that maternal and child mortality is being reduced in Lagos State," he said.

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Dogo said the initiative was not only about advocacy but also about ensuring that health information reaches the communities that need it most.

"Already the government is doing so much in terms of providing access to health facilities for Lagosians. But if people don't know where to access the services, that would be bad," he said.

He explained that the coalition would support efforts to bridge the gap between health services and public awareness, while also promoting accountability in the sector.

"We are here to support them and ensure that we provide whatever support they need. We are going to work together in the health sector to ensure that our women are not dying, our children are not dying, people are not dying because of lack of access," Dogo added.

The Chairperson of the coalition and also the President of the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), Mrs. Vivian Ihechu, said the group was formed to end fragmented reporting and strengthen coordinated health advocacy.

According to her, the coalition brings together major health journalism associations and media-based health advocacy groups in Lagos.

"We decided to come together instead of operating in silos so we can move health reportage forward. Since you are a health journalist reporting in Lagos, you are part of this coalition," she said.

Ihechu explained that the coalition covers maternal and child health, primary healthcare, immunisation, nutrition, adolescent health, and health financing.

She stressed that accurate, consistent media advocacy is critical for shaping policy decisions and ensuring government accountability.

"With consistency, you can create awareness, sensitise people, and bring policymakers to account for budgets and commitments in the health sector," she said.

She added that many health challenges persist due to poor access to functional primary healthcare centres, inadequate staffing, weak infrastructure, and gaps in emergency maternal care.

"In some cases, facilities are not accessible or not functioning optimally. When emergencies occur, mothers are left stranded."

She also raised concerns over blood availability in hospitals, noting that many pregnant women still rely on paid donors during emergencies.

On health insurance, she said awareness remains low despite the existence of schemes such as the Lagos State-backed Ilera Eko initiative.

"A lot of people do not know about it, and even those who know may not be enrolled. That is where the media becomes very important," she said.

On his part, the President of Lagos State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition, who is also the Health Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sola Ogundipe, called for stronger investment in the media to improve health reporting and public enlightenment.

He said journalists face challenges including limited funding, restricted access to data, and misinformation across digital platforms.

"Empowering the media must go beyond finance. It should include training, access to data, and provision of tools needed for effective reporting," he said.

Speaking, Chairman of the Lagos State Media Advocacy Working Group (registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as the Society for Media Advocacy on Health, Nigeria, SOMAH), Mrs Chioma Umeha, said the coalition was formed to deepen synergy among media actors to improve reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

She reiterated that the coming together of four media and health communication groups was driven by the need to pool strengths, skills, and resources to address persistent poor health indicators in the sector.

"We are here because of the need for synergy among all actors, especially in the media, to ensure improved reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health in Lagos State and at large, Nigeria. That is why we are here," she said.

According to her, the coalition brings together four organisations working in health advocacy and reporting, now aligned to strengthen impact through coordinated action rather than fragmented efforts.

She explained that her group, SOMAH, has long been involved in reproductive health advocacy, including efforts to improve family planning uptake across Lagos State and other parts of the country, with support from development partners such as Pathfinder International.

"We have been working in the area of improving reproductive health in Lagos State and in the country, and also to improve uptake of family planning. We have success stories, especially in several local governments in Lagos State."

She said the coalition's objective is to amplify messaging around maternal and child health while strengthening accountability and public engagement on healthcare delivery.

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"Four of us have aligned ourselves together to ensure that this message of improving healthcare for mothers and their children is amplified under this new forum," she said.

Also, speaking, the Lagos State Coordinator of the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, Mrs. Kikelomo Oduyebo, described the media as a key driver in improving maternal and child health outcomes.

"The media is a critical stakeholder. Once we have accurate information, we can target policymakers, improve funding, and also reach communities where mothers and children are."

Oduyebo warned that poor immunisation uptake continues to contribute to child deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.

"If mothers are not taking their children for immunisation, children will die of vaccine-preventable diseases. Awareness is key--people should go to the nearest primary health care centres," she said.

She noted that interventions are ongoing in high-burden areas such as Alimosho and Ikorodu, where zero-dose and under-immunised children have been identified.

"We are working with partners to ensure children are reached and vaccinated so we can reduce these numbers significantly," she added.

The meeting had in attendance partners including the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Gates Foundation, EngenderHealth, the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and other state health agencies.